8 October 2019



State Highway 6 near Gibbston Valley Winery: Road reconstruction works starting mid-October

People who use the road between Cromwell and Queenstown, State Highway 6, will notice road works near the Gibbston Valley Winery starting mid-October.

The works will happen in two stages:

• Preparation works from mid-October to early November.

• Later in the summer, major works will be carried out from late January to mid-February 2020.

The road works are required to ensure the ongoing safe and efficient operation of the highway in this area. Aspiring Highways is carrying out the works on behalf of the NZ Transport Agency.

“People who travel this route during the works will need to build in extra time for their journey,” says Mark Stewart, Maintenance Contract Manager, NZ Transport Agency.

Information on travel times will be updated on http://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/ as work progresses.

The Transport Agency thanks everyone for their patience and for taking care while this important maintenance work is completed.



