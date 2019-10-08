State Highway 6 near Gibbston Valley Winery:
Tuesday, 8 October 2019, 11:00 am
Press Release: NZTA
8 October 2019
State Highway 6 near
Gibbston Valley Winery: Road reconstruction works starting
mid-October
People who use the road between Cromwell and
Queenstown, State Highway 6, will notice road works near the
Gibbston Valley Winery starting mid-October.
The works
will happen in two stages:
• Preparation works from
mid-October to early November.
• Later in the summer,
major works will be carried out from late January to
mid-February 2020.
The road works are required to ensure
the ongoing safe and efficient operation of the highway in
this area. Aspiring Highways is carrying out the works on
behalf of the NZ Transport Agency.
“People who travel
this route during the works will need to build in extra time
for their journey,” says Mark Stewart, Maintenance
Contract Manager, NZ Transport Agency.
Information on
travel times will be updated on http://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/
as work progresses.
The Transport Agency thanks everyone
for their patience and for taking care while this important
maintenance work is
completed.
