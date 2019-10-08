Snooze, you lose, so get out and vote today, says NPDC

Time is running out for New Plymouth District residents to “Give A And Vote” and have their say about who sits around the next NPDC governance table.

With just four-and-a-half days left to vote and, as of Monday, 7 October, just over 17% of people in the district have returned their voting papers. This is about 5% down on 2016 when about 22% had voted by the same date.

Nationwide, voter turnout is mixed with Wellington City Council on just 13.09% and Christchurch City Council on 19.8% while smaller councils are seeing better turnout with Timaru District Council on 36.66% and Waitomo District Council on 37.44% as of 7 October.

External Relations Manager Jacqueline Baker says: “Mayor, Councillors and Community Board members make the big strategic calls about our little piece of paradise, what the future priorities are and how we’re going to keep rates affordable. So make sure you have your say on who our elected leaders will be. Get those voting papers filled in today and pop down to any of our NPDC venues where we have ballot boxes.”

Think a humming central city, roads, water, parks, buying tickets for Ben Harper or Zero Waste. It’s a long list as NPDC manages assets of about $3.3 billion and has an annual operating budget of about $155 million.

Residents can drop their vote at the TSB Showplace, TSB Stadium, Ōākura Library, the Mobile Library, Todd Energy Aquatic Centre, Govett-Brewster Art Gallery and Puke Ariki until noon this Friday, 11 October. Ballot boxes are also at the Civic Centre and the Bell Block, Waitara and Inglewood Library and Service Centres until noon on Saturday, 12 October.

NPDC is holding another Drive-Thru voting booth on 12 October from 9am till noon where residents can stop and drop their votes on Liardet Street, outside the Civic Centre.

We’re also bringing ballot boxes to the people with events at Ōākura Skate Park from 12-1.30pm on 9 October, Bell Block’s Hickford Park from 12-1.30pm on 10 October and at the Merrilands Domain from 12-12.45pm and Westown Saunders Park from 1-1.45pm on 11 October. There are also limited free ‘vote cones’ with the Tinkle Bell icecream truck.

For more information about the elections, head to www.newplymouthnz.com/Council/About-the-Council/Elections/2019-Election

