Under a quarter of Tairāwhiti have voted

08/10/2019





The total count of votes thus far is 7,200 which represents 22.14% of electors in our region – these figures are down 3% for the same period in the 2016 local elections.

Voting papers should be posted in any NZPost mailbox by end of day today or dropped into ballot boxes located at Council offices in Gisborne and the temporary facility at Ngāti Porou Hauora in Te Puia Springs.

Voters who have not received their voting papers by now are urged to head into these locations to cast a special vote. East Coast voters can also drop their voting papers in or cast a special vote at the following locations and times:

Tuesday 8 October:

- Hicks Bay, The Community Centre from 10:30am to 3:30pm

Wednesday 9 October:

- Te Araroa, The Medical Centre from 9:30am to 12:30pm

- Ruatoria, Radio Ngāti Porou from 1:30pm – 3:30pm

Director of Internal Partnerships, James Baty says “So much is at stake in this election and electors have an opportunity to vote for a Council that reflects them and their aspirations for Tairāwhiti – don’t miss your chance to have your say with your vote.”

All opportunity to vote in the local elections closes at 12noon on Saturday 12 October.

