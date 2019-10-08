Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Capital’s seniors celebrate golden years

Tuesday, 8 October 2019, 11:18 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Media release

Tuesday 8 October

Capital’s seniors celebrate golden years with Te Wiki Kaumātua Seniors' Week 2019

Te Wiki Kaumātua Seniors' Week 2019 will be held 14–20 October, celebrating our older residents and providing a week of community events and activities with them in mind – promoting a diverse, inclusive and healthy environment.

There are over 50 events and activities happening around the region, including movies, mahjong, knitting, table tennis, kapa haka, Zumba, tours of Government House, SeniorNet sessions, and a lot of morning teas – all aimed at building connections, boosting confidence, and reducing social isolation.

Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre Group Exercise Coordinator Gillian Christian says the event, in its fifth year, is a great collaboration of organisations to put on tours, events, exhibitions, and activities for everyone with a Gold Card to enjoy.

“Our seniors are such valuable members of our society – they have lived life and have lived experience they can pass on to future generations. But they also experience isolation, illness and injuries, so getting physical, meeting people, and being part of a community can address all these.

“Many of the participants have lost friends over the years, and find these sorts of events are a great way to meet new people.”

Newlands Community Centre is hosting a number of events, including Tai Chi, Table Tennis, and screening the movie Ladies in Black accompanied by tea and sandwiches. Newlands Community Centre Advocate Kassie Mcluskie says the event is important for a number of reasons.

“Seniors’ week is a great opportunity to set aside time and space for older people who often at this stage of their lives can feel vulnerable and unable to motivate themselves. It is also a time to demonstrate to seniors that they are still important and also have the ability to learn new things.

“By creating a focus, we can reach out and encourage seniors to “Have a Go”. Stimulating the brain and body through doing physical and mental activities, making new friends and communicating with others is vital to having a positive outlook on life and preventing injuries and depression.”

The theme for this year is Whakapiri Mai – Connect. There are over 50 events happening over the week, most of which are free or discounted for Gold Card holders.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians.

Rebecca MacFie’s book on Pike River was a case in point, and Peter Dyer’s new book Rottenomics about the ‘leaky buildings’ saga (“the single largest market failure in New Zealand history”) deserves to rank right alongside it. Both books, and both disasters, share a common origin in the ideological excesses of New Zealand’s free market reforms of the 1980s. More>>

 
 

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

Up To One Million People In Lower North Island: Tū Ora Compass Over Data Breach

The Ministry of Health has been working closely with Tū Ora Compass Health Primary Health Organisation (PHO) following confirmation of illegal cyber access to its computer system. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Interest Rate Fiddling (And British Apologies)

In the 1990s, the awesome powers of central bankers would cause markets to tremble before them, and read significance into their every utterance, tonal shift and arch of eyebrow. More>>

Cook Voyage: UK Govt's Expression Of Regret To Gisborne Iwi

Gisborne iwi say the unprecedented expression of regret by the British government for the harm caused when James Cook arrived in New Zealand in 1769 opens a new chapter in their history. More>>

ALSO:

Police: Wellington Railway Station Re-Opened After Threat

The location was found to be safe and we would like to thank members of the public for their patience. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Could A Kiwi Boris Suspend Parliament?

Two experts cited by the Herald both seem to agree that our courts couldn’t reach such a decision here, because our laws would expressly rule it out. If they’re right, we’re in trouble. More>>

New Discounts, App: Upgrade For SuperGold Card

New Zealand’s over 65s now have easier ways to find SuperGold discounts and more places to use their card, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today. More>>

Protest: Defence Industry Forum Canned

The association chairperson, Andrew Ford, said the reasons for this year's cancellation includes wanting to protect delegates from aggressive protesters, the cost of the forum and the success they have had with smaller, more targeted forums. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 