Capital’s seniors celebrate golden years

Tuesday 8 October

Capital’s seniors celebrate golden years with Te Wiki Kaumātua Seniors' Week 2019

Te Wiki Kaumātua Seniors' Week 2019 will be held 14–20 October, celebrating our older residents and providing a week of community events and activities with them in mind – promoting a diverse, inclusive and healthy environment.

There are over 50 events and activities happening around the region, including movies, mahjong, knitting, table tennis, kapa haka, Zumba, tours of Government House, SeniorNet sessions, and a lot of morning teas – all aimed at building connections, boosting confidence, and reducing social isolation.

Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre Group Exercise Coordinator Gillian Christian says the event, in its fifth year, is a great collaboration of organisations to put on tours, events, exhibitions, and activities for everyone with a Gold Card to enjoy.

“Our seniors are such valuable members of our society – they have lived life and have lived experience they can pass on to future generations. But they also experience isolation, illness and injuries, so getting physical, meeting people, and being part of a community can address all these.

“Many of the participants have lost friends over the years, and find these sorts of events are a great way to meet new people.”

Newlands Community Centre is hosting a number of events, including Tai Chi, Table Tennis, and screening the movie Ladies in Black accompanied by tea and sandwiches. Newlands Community Centre Advocate Kassie Mcluskie says the event is important for a number of reasons.

“Seniors’ week is a great opportunity to set aside time and space for older people who often at this stage of their lives can feel vulnerable and unable to motivate themselves. It is also a time to demonstrate to seniors that they are still important and also have the ability to learn new things.

“By creating a focus, we can reach out and encourage seniors to “Have a Go”. Stimulating the brain and body through doing physical and mental activities, making new friends and communicating with others is vital to having a positive outlook on life and preventing injuries and depression.”

The theme for this year is Whakapiri Mai – Connect. There are over 50 events happening over the week, most of which are free or discounted for Gold Card holders.

