Serious crash - Marine Parade, Napier

Emergency services are responding after a cyclist was struck by a car on Marine Parade, Napier just after 11am today.

Initial indications are that the cyclist has sustained critical injuries.

The northbound side of Marine Parade is closed at the intersection with Ellison Street and northbound traffic is being diverted down Ellison Street.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

