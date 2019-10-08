Plan to swap public park for housing receives set-back

Plan to swap public park for housing receives further set-back



The struggle current Auckland councillor Cathy Casey and her Roskill Community Voice team are having trying to swap valuable open space at Monte Cecilia Park in Hillsborough for a $33m housing development has received further set backs say council candidate Mark Thomas.

The Auckland Catholic Doicese has confirmed that they do not wish to retain Liston Village and will stand by its 2010 contract with council to quit the site. This is despite the Roskill Voice claims the Doicese had changed its mind.

In a further blow, Mayor Phil Goff, who supports the Roskill Voice political group, said in a Herald mayoral Q&A that council had no money to build social housing.

Mark Thomas said this means the only development option is to privatise the facility - along the lines of what council is considering with its expression of interest for Chamberlain Park.

“Ironically, less than 10 minutes from the park quality and much needed new social housing is being built.”

Mark Thomas said the small number of residents at Liston Village in the park have been caught up in the political games Cathy Casey’s team’s are playing.”

“Their interests have to be protected and their long-term security guaranteed.

Mark Thomas said a report to the Puketāpapa Local Board in July confirmed that open space in the area would be lost if the building development went ahead. It also referred to the high legal and financial risks involved.

“These issues have been ignored by the Casey team.”

“Communities and Residents’ is determined to better support the seniors at Liston Village while guaranteeing that open space at Monte Cecilia will be preserved to be available for the increasing population in the Mt Roskill area.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

