Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

$3.5M North Canterbury road safety project complete

Tuesday, 8 October 2019, 12:52 pm
Press Release: NZTA

A high-risk stretch of state highway in North Canterbury has had a $3.5million safety boost, with new rumble strips, safety barriers, signage and bridge barrier upgrades now in place.

Between 2008 and 2018, one person died and 12 were seriously injured in crashes on State Highway 7 between Waipara and Waikari, where the improvements have been made.

Many of these crashes were caused by drivers losing control and driving off the side of the road.

“This stretch of road is part of a key freight route between Picton and Christchurch,” says the NZ Transport Agency’s Director Regional Relationships Jim Harland. “It gets busy with local people and travellers particularly around holiday time, as it leads to the turnoff to Hanmer Springs, through to the West Coast and also Nelson and Picton.”

The safety improvements, which were completed in late September, will help prevent people dying or being seriously injured in a crash in the future, he says.

“We have added safety barriers to help stop run-off road crashes and rumble strips to give drivers a wake-up call if they stray across the centre-line.

“There are sealed shoulders in front of new safety barriers to give drivers who lose control more room to recover and improved signage to warn drivers of risks such as sharp corners and bridges.”

Mr Harland says Transport Agency contractors have also put in high-performance road markings that are easier to see at night and in the wet, and improved the safety barriers on the Weka Creek, Antills and Archers bridges. (See map below)

“The changes we have made on this stretch of highway will make a real difference and will help prevent a simple mistake costing a life or leaving someone seriously injured in the future,” he says.

Downer Canterbury carried out the work, which got underway in June last year.

The Transport Agency thanks travellers and locals for their patience and understanding while this safety work was carried out.

This project is part of the Safe Network Programme, a collaborative initiative that aims to save up to 160 deaths and serious injuries every year across New Zealand’s highest risk state highways and local roads.

More information about the SH7 Waipara to Waikari Safety Improvements can be found here: www.nzta.govt.nz/sh7-waipara-to-waikari


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians.

Rebecca MacFie’s book on Pike River was a case in point, and Peter Dyer’s new book Rottenomics about the ‘leaky buildings’ saga (“the single largest market failure in New Zealand history”) deserves to rank right alongside it. Both books, and both disasters, share a common origin in the ideological excesses of New Zealand’s free market reforms of the 1980s. More>>

 
 

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

Up To One Million People In Lower North Island: Tū Ora Compass Over Data Breach

The Ministry of Health has been working closely with Tū Ora Compass Health Primary Health Organisation (PHO) following confirmation of illegal cyber access to its computer system. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Interest Rate Fiddling (And British Apologies)

In the 1990s, the awesome powers of central bankers would cause markets to tremble before them, and read significance into their every utterance, tonal shift and arch of eyebrow. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 