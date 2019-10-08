Change to road diversions following fatal crash

Road diversions have been moved following a fatal crash involving a cyclist and car on Marine Parade, Napier just after 11am today.

Both lanes of SH51, Marine Parade are now closed from Warren Street down to Awatoto Road.

Traffic is being diverted down Te Awa Avenue.

Police ask that motorists continue to avoid the area.

