Change to road diversions following fatal crash
Tuesday, 8 October 2019, 1:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Change to road diversions following fatal crash - Marine
Parade, Napier
Road diversions have been moved following a
fatal crash involving a cyclist and car on Marine Parade,
Napier just after 11am today.
Both lanes of SH51, Marine
Parade are now closed from Warren Street down to Awatoto
Road.
Traffic is being diverted down Te Awa Avenue.
Police ask that motorists continue to avoid the
area.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal
We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians.
Rebecca MacFie’s book on Pike River was a case in point, and Peter Dyer’s new book Rottenomics about the ‘leaky buildings’ saga (“the single largest market failure in New Zealand history”) deserves to rank right alongside it. Both books, and both disasters, share a common origin in the ideological excesses of New Zealand’s free market reforms of the 1980s. More>>