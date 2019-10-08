Name release, Dundas Street incident

Police can now release the name of the woman who died following a party on Dundas Street, Dunedin, on the night of Saturday 5 October.

She was 19-year-old Sophia Crestani.

Our sympathies are with Ms Crestani’s family and friends at this difficult time.

Police will continue to make enquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

