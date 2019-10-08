Arrest following Tristram Street incident

Police have arrested a person in relation to the assault in Hamilton on Saturday 5 October which left a man seriously injured.

Police were called to Tristram Street about 5.40pm following a report of someone being stabbed.

The 29-year-old man is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow, on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

