UPDATE: Fatal crash - Marine Parade, Napier
Tuesday, 8 October 2019, 4:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attribute to Senior Constable Tim Rowe, Eastern District
Serious Crash Unit
The road is now clear following a fatal
crash involving a cyclist and car on Marine Parade,
Napier.
Emergency services were called to the scene around
11am.
Police would like to thank members of the public who
stopped to assist.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are ongoing.
We have spoken with a number of people,
however, we ask anyone who's witnessed the crash to please
contact Senior Constable Tim Rowe on 06-877 0609.
ENDS
