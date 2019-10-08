UPDATE: Fatal crash - Marine Parade, Napier

Attribute to Senior Constable Tim Rowe, Eastern District Serious Crash Unit

The road is now clear following a fatal crash involving a cyclist and car on Marine Parade, Napier.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 11am.

Police would like to thank members of the public who stopped to assist.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

We have spoken with a number of people, however, we ask anyone who's witnessed the crash to please contact Senior Constable Tim Rowe on 06-877 0609.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

