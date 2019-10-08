Police respond to reports of body found in Kaitaia

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston, Northland Police

Northland Police were called to reports of a body being found in a creek near Allen Bell Drive in Kaitaia just after 1pm today.

Police are working to recover the body and part of Allen Bell Drive has been cordoned off while this takes place and cordons will remain in place for the rest of the evening.

The identity of the body is not yet known and Police will be making a number of enquiries to establish that.

At this stage, Police are treating the death as unexplained.

A scene examination is underway.

A further update will be provided when more information becomes available.

