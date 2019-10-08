Police respond to reports of body found in Kaitaia
Tuesday, 8 October 2019, 4:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Please attribute to Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston,
Northland Police
Northland Police were called to reports
of a body being found in a creek near Allen Bell Drive in
Kaitaia just after 1pm today.
Police are working to
recover the body and part of Allen Bell Drive has been
cordoned off while this takes place and cordons will remain
in place for the rest of the evening.
The identity of the
body is not yet known and Police will be making a number of
enquiries to establish that.
At this stage, Police are
treating the death as unexplained.
A scene examination is
underway.
A further update will be provided when more
information becomes
available.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal
We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians.
Rebecca MacFie’s book on Pike River was a case in point, and Peter Dyer’s new book Rottenomics about the ‘leaky buildings’ saga (“the single largest market failure in New Zealand history”) deserves to rank right alongside it. Both books, and both disasters, share a common origin in the ideological excesses of New Zealand’s free market reforms of the 1980s. More>>