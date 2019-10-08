Serious crash, Dovedale

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash involving three motorbikes on Neudorf Road, Dovedale.

Police were called about 4.35pm.

One person has died at the scene.

The road is currently closed and is expected to remain closed for some time.

Diversions in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.





