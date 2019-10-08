Body located by Dive Squad, Havelock

Police's Dive Squad has recovered a body following a search for a missing boy in Havelock, Marlborough today.

The six-year-old was reported missing about 6:25am.

The Dive Squad arrived on the scene about 1:45pm and following a short search located a body which has been confirmed as that of the missing child.

Next of kin have been advised.

The matter has been be referred to the Coroner and a post-mortem has been requested.





