Update: Body found in Kaitaia

Please attribute to Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell:

The enquiry into a body found in Kaitaia is being treated as an unexplained death.

While formal identification is yet to take place, we are satisfied we know the identity of the deceased man and we are working with the family and the Coroner.

A post-mortem is to be completed tomorrow morning in Auckland.

