A Summer’s Day Disco comes to NPDC’s TSB Bowl of Brooklands

NPDC is bringing the boogie to the TSB Bowl of Brooklands with A Summer’s Day Disco on Saturday 11 January.

The Summer at the Bowl concert features KC and the Sunshine Band, Earth Wind and Fire Experience featuring Al McKay, Boney M and The Australian Bee Gees Show.

NPDC Recreation and Culture Manager Teresa Turner said the concert will have a party atmosphere as the Bowl becomes a Boogie Wonderland.

“Rumours about disco’s death have been greatly exaggerated and these iconic bands will get everyone up and dancing,” said Ms Turner. “There will be so many great songs for people to groove to from ‘Get Down Tonight’ to ‘Daddy Cool’ to ‘Staying Alive’ – it’s going to be an awesome night.

“Our Venues team works hard to bring a wide range of acts to our district and it’s going to be another great Summer at the Bowl with A Summer’s Day Disco on 11 January and Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals on 21 February.”

KC and the Sunshine Band chart-topping hits include ‘That’s The Way (I Like It)’, ‘(Shake Shake Shake) Shake Your Booty’ and ‘Get Down Tonight’ while the Earth Wind and Fire Experience featuring legendary guitarist Al McKay will perform hits including ‘Let’s Groove’, ‘September’, ‘Shining Star’ and ‘Boogie Wonderland’.

With original member, the legendary Maizie Williams, Boney M have sold more than 100 million records worldwide and topped the charts with ‘Daddy Cool’, ‘Ma Baker’, ‘Sunny’, ‘Rasputin’ and ‘Rivers of Babylon'. With more than 20 years performing 6,000 shows in 50 countries around the world, The Australian Bee Gees Show has performed to more than one million fans. They will be performing the Bee Gees’ biggest hits including ‘Staying Alive’, ‘You Should be Dancing’ and ‘Jive Talkin’’.

A Summer’s Day Disco is presented by Neptune Entertainment and The Breeze. Tickets go on sale at 7.00pm Wednesday October 16 from www.neptuneentertainment.co.nz or from ticketek.co.nz.

A limited number of discounted early bird tickets will be available online only on Tuesday 15 October from 7pm for 24 hours only. These will be available for those signed up to receive New Plymouth Event Venues e-news updates by 7pm on Tuesday 17 September. Anyone who hasn’t yet signed up can do so at npeventvenues.nz.



