Where is Our Resilience?



Council elections are drawing to a close and a new council will soon be confronted with funding seismic upgrades for a number of community orientated buildings - the central library being a major one.

While many venues across the city are being closed for multi-million dollar seismic upgrades, a purpose-built venue, engineered to meet current earthquake standards, sits waiting near completion.

Less than 4km from the Wellington CBD, sits the almost completed Karori Event Centre. For about $1 million to complete an internal fit-out, the Karori Event Centre could be open to the public.

The building will provide a multi-purpose event centre with a 238 sqm sound proofed auditorium, 216 theatre seats (153 retractable seats and 63 removable seats), a sprung wooden floor, sound and lighting systems, a large cinema screen, a gallery foyer, toilets, changing rooms, kitchen facilities, storage rooms, and a meeting room.

Indications are that the Karori Event Centre will be a valuable venue for the performing arts, music performance and recording, E-sport, community events and festival shows, as well as providing sought after rehearsal space, for Karori and the wider Wellington City.

More importantly, the Karori Event Centre also offers Wellington City much needed resilience during a major crisis. Resilience that could be provided now.



You can help our city by making a donation.

People wishing to make a donation to the fit-out of the Karori Event Centre or to sponsor one of the retractable seats, should visit the Karori Event Centre webpage at www.KaroriEventCentre.co.nz. Donations can be made online and all donations are tax deductible.

