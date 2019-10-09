Police training exercise, Napier
Wednesday, 9 October 2019, 9:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
On Thursday 10 October, Police will be conducting a
training exercise at the Napier Port.
Members of the Armed
Offender Squad (AOS), Police Negotiation Team (PNT), as well
as staff from Napier Port and NZ Army are
participating.
There will be an increased Police presence
between the hours of 8am and 3pm.
This will include staff
carrying firearms.
Constable Reece Marshall says
“During these times you may hear some loud bangs coming
from the venue – we would like to reassure residents in
the area that there is no cause for concern, as these
exercises are part of our routine training cycle to ensure
staff remain well trained.”
If you have any queries or
concerns please contact Napier Police on 06 831
0700.
ENDS
