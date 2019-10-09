Sky Tower lights for Diwali Festival

In celebration of Diwali and the Auckland Festival, the Sky Tower base will be lit a bright yellow and the top a vibrant fuchsia, reflecting the newly-launched Auckland Diwali Festival colour palette, taking inspiration from centuries-old traditional Indian art form of Rangoli.

The Sky Tower will be lit from Wednesday 9 October to Sunday 13 October alongside the Auckland Harbour Bridge, Auckland Museum and Viaduct Harbour for the city’s most colourful cultural festival, celebrating traditional and contemporary Indian culture.

The Sky Tower is the southern hemisphere’s tallest man-made structure based in the heart of Auckland and is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

The lighting of the Sky Tower is best viewed, photographed or filmed 30 minutes after sunset.

ENDS





© Scoop Media