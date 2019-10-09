Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Just What the Doctor Ordered for Central Lakes Region

Wednesday, 9 October 2019, 12:22 pm
Press Release: Central Lakes Trust


9 October 2019

New Hospital Just What the Doctor Ordered for Central Lakes Region


Central Lakes Trust (CLT), have today confirmed that their joint venture with Southern Cross Hospitals will invest in a much-awaited new surgical hospital located in Queenstown known as Southern Cross Central Lakes Hospital.

The site of the hospital has been confirmed as land adjoining Queenstown Country Club, on Frankton – Ladies Mile Highway.

The hospital site will be developed by Sanderson Group who will lease the facility to the Joint Venture. Once the doors open, Southern Cross Hospitals will manage the facility with CLT as an investment partner.

The new hospital will complement the existing Queenstown Lakes Hospital.

A range of elective surgical procedures will be undertaken at the new hospital. These will include Endoscopy, General Surgery, Gynaecology, Dental, Orthopaedic, Urology, Plastic Surgery, and Ear, Nose and Throat Surgery (ENT). Currently, patients from Central Lakes Region must travel to either Dunedin or Invercargill for these procedures.

Central Lakes Trust, Chief Executive, Susan Finlay is delighted to be able to confirm the new hospital announcement.

“We know it feels like it has taken a while for us to make this announcement but we have a responsibility to carry out robust due diligence on all of our investment decisions. Our team has been working closely with Southern Cross Hospitals for the last 12 months to ensure that the solution we were being asked to invest in was going to be in the very best interests of everyone in our community as well as the best use of the funds we are guardians of.

It will not just be Southern Cross members who will benefit from the new hospital. Southern District Health Board has confirmed its intention to utilise the Hospital for publicly funded services. ACC funded patients will also have access to the facilities as will patients with any health insurance or willing to self fund their procedures.”

Work is due to commence on the new hospital in the middle of next year with completion expected late 2021.

It is anticipated that a number of new construction jobs may be created as a result of the Project with between 20 - 50 people working on the construction at any given time.

Terry Moore, CEO, Southern Cross Hospitals, said of the Joint Venture with Central Lakes Trust; “We know that Central Lakes residents have been crying out for surgical facilities for decades and we believe this will really make a difference, not just for patients in terms of travelling distances but also for visiting family and friends. This simply would not have been possible without support from the Central Lakes Trust.”

Chris Fleming, CEO, Southern District Health Board, says: “The Southern District Health Board is excited about the opportunity to add to our existing theatre services capacity for elective surgery, allowing us to provide more convenient services to our Queenstown and Central Lakes population. We appreciate the support of Central Lakes Trust in helping make this a reality.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Central Lakes Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians.

Rebecca MacFie’s book on Pike River was a case in point, and Peter Dyer’s new book Rottenomics about the ‘leaky buildings’ saga (“the single largest market failure in New Zealand history”) deserves to rank right alongside it. Both books, and both disasters, share a common origin in the ideological excesses of New Zealand’s free market reforms of the 1980s. More>>

 
 

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

Up To One Million People In Lower North Island: Tū Ora Compass Over Data Breach

The Ministry of Health has been working closely with Tū Ora Compass Health Primary Health Organisation (PHO) following confirmation of illegal cyber access to its computer system. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Interest Rate Fiddling (And British Apologies)

In the 1990s, the awesome powers of central bankers would cause markets to tremble before them, and read significance into their every utterance, tonal shift and arch of eyebrow. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 