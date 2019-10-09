Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Consultation on proposed highway speed limit reduction

Wednesday, 9 October 2019, 1:02 pm
Press Release: NZTA

9 October 2019

Consultation on proposed highway speed limit reduction for Luggate, Queenstown Lakes District

The NZ Transport Agency is currently identifying highways where lower speed limits could help save lives and reduce serious crashes, and where communities are wanting change.

Consultation starts this month on a proposal to introduce 50km/h speed limits on 300-400 metre sections of SH6 at the eastern and western entrances to Luggate, in Queenstown Lakes District, currently with 70km/h limits.

Luggate is between Wanaka and Cromwell, about 15 km from Wanaka.

“This would create a consistent 50km/h highway speed limit through the town instead of the current mix of 50km/h and 70km/h limits,” says Transport Agency Director Regional Relationships Jim Harland.

Consultation begins on Monday, 14 October with feedback closing on Thursday, 14 November 2019.

“There’s strong community support for lower speeds through Luggate, something that’s also endorsed by the Queenstown Lakes District Council, Luggate Community Association, the Automobile Association and NZ Police,” says Mr Harland.

“We know many locals are concerned about increasing traffic volumes and vehicles’ speeds in their communities.”

In 2018 the average daily highway traffic count through Luggate was 2,600 vehicles a day, up 40 percent on the figure for 2014.

“There are more large trucks travelling on SH6 in Luggate servicing the busy Wanaka economy and growing residential developments in and near Luggate. Local people have told us they are worried about the increasing number of young children trying to cross the highway now there are more young families living in the area, and there are growing number of cyclists using this route,” says Mr Harland.

“While technical assessments of this site support the proposed speed limit changes, feedback from councils, local residents and other key stakeholders is critical to ensuring the most appropriate and safest speeds become permanent and enforceable for these communities.”

Mr Harland says this feedback will be considered by the Transport Agency before it makes any decisions on these proposed speed limit changes. The consultation period gives people a month to provide feedback.

What’s proposed?

A 50km/h speed limit on 300 to 400 metre sections of highway on the eastern and western entrances into Luggate where there are currently 70km/h limits.

• How speed contributes to the seriousness of crashes in New Zealand: https://nzta.govt.nz/safety/driving-safely/speed/

• Speed fact sheet: https://nzta.govt.nz/assets/Safety/docs/safe-network-programme/speed-infographic.pdf

ends

