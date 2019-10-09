Harcourts is proud partner of 2019 Auckland Diwali festival

For the second year in a row, Harcourts is proud to be a major partner of the Auckland Diwali festival.

“Bringing people together and contributing to the communities we live in are at the core of the Harcourts values,” said Harcourts New Zealand Managing Director, Bryan Thomson.

“The Auckland Diwali festival is a wonderful opportunity for our city to come together to celebrate and experience Indian culture. It’s events like this that help create an appreciation for the diversity that we are so fortunate to have here in Auckland. Last year’s festival was fantastic, and we’re absolutely delighted to be a major partner once again this year.”

Harcourts New Zealand has 195 offices across the country and over 2,300 sales consultants who come from a wide range of cultures and backgrounds.

“If businesses want to be successful, they need to reflect their communities,” added Thomson. “The diversity of our people helps us understand the needs and values of our diverse communities in Auckland and throughout New Zealand.”

At the Harcourts site, located across from the main stage, this year’s festival-goers will have the opportunity to design a digital rangoli. Traditional rangoli are bright patterns created using rice, sand, flower petals and other materials to encourage Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, fortune and prosperity to enter people’s homes. Harcourts has put a modern twist on this ancient Indian art form by taking it digital!

The free, family-friendly festival takes place in Auckland’s Aotea Square over the weekend of 12-13 October and runs from 12pm to 9pm both days. Harcourts will have digital rangoli creators for those who want to get creative. There will also be spot prizes and two $500 Prezzy cards up for grabs.

Find out more at content.harcourts.co.nz/diwali



ends

© Scoop Media

