New central Wellington library offers Aotearoa collection

Wednesday 9 October





Wellingtonians have today gained a second central city library service, this time with a focus on Aotearoa, with the opening of a new cooperative space in the National Library.

He Matapihi Molesworth Library was opened today with a small Whakatau before the library officially opened to the public.

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester says, “It’s a pleasure to add this welcoming new space to our CBD library network. Wellingtonians now have access to over 5000 items in our Aotearoa and Māori collection in one special location. We’re very thankful for the support we’ve received from everyone as we’ve been developing our replacement library services following the closure of the Central Library.”

He says the Council’s first replacement library service, Arapaki Manners Library which opened in May, continues to receive positive feedback from visitors. “I hope He Matapihi Molesworth will be just as well-received, and we are also looking forward to the opening of our third CBD library in the Harbour City Centre early next year, and to getting our new collection and distribution centre up and running in Johnsonville.”

National Librarian Bill Macnaught says the library opening marks the first milestone in a successful ongoing partnership between the National Library and the Council which allows people to access the knowledge held in both collections. “The new library is next to our popular He Tohu exhibition and provides a shared space that school groups and other visitors will be able to use.”

Community facilities portfolio leader Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons says staff have carefully hand-picked the new library’s Aotearoa collection to make sure a mix of items are available which reflect the depth of material on New Zealand society and culture. “We’re also happy to include a dedicated children’s section.”

Items can be borrowed or browsed, and include topics such as Māori and Māori local history, NZ fiction, biography, books in te reo, art and architecture, natural history, general history and social comment. The library also offers magazines, access to digital content, free WiFi, public PCs, printing and seating. Library staff are on hand to answer questions and join up new members. Hours are 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 1pm Saturday.

