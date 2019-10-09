Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New central Wellington library offers Aotearoa collection

Wednesday, 9 October 2019, 2:42 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wednesday 9 October


Wellingtonians have today gained a second central city library service, this time with a focus on Aotearoa, with the opening of a new cooperative space in the National Library.

He Matapihi Molesworth Library was opened today with a small Whakatau before the library officially opened to the public.

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester says, “It’s a pleasure to add this welcoming new space to our CBD library network. Wellingtonians now have access to over 5000 items in our Aotearoa and Māori collection in one special location. We’re very thankful for the support we’ve received from everyone as we’ve been developing our replacement library services following the closure of the Central Library.”

He says the Council’s first replacement library service, Arapaki Manners Library which opened in May, continues to receive positive feedback from visitors. “I hope He Matapihi Molesworth will be just as well-received, and we are also looking forward to the opening of our third CBD library in the Harbour City Centre early next year, and to getting our new collection and distribution centre up and running in Johnsonville.”

National Librarian Bill Macnaught says the library opening marks the first milestone in a successful ongoing partnership between the National Library and the Council which allows people to access the knowledge held in both collections. “The new library is next to our popular He Tohu exhibition and provides a shared space that school groups and other visitors will be able to use.”

Community facilities portfolio leader Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons says staff have carefully hand-picked the new library’s Aotearoa collection to make sure a mix of items are available which reflect the depth of material on New Zealand society and culture. “We’re also happy to include a dedicated children’s section.”

Items can be borrowed or browsed, and include topics such as Māori and Māori local history, NZ fiction, biography, books in te reo, art and architecture, natural history, general history and social comment. The library also offers magazines, access to digital content, free WiFi, public PCs, printing and seating. Library staff are on hand to answer questions and join up new members. Hours are 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 1pm Saturday.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

The Chief Executive of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has today welcomed the findings of an independent review of the process used by Immigration New Zealand (INZ) to prepare files for decision-makers who make residence deportation liability decisions...

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 