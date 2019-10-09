Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Two prohibited firearms collection events in Hamilton

Wednesday, 9 October 2019, 2:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Two prohibited firearms collection events in Hamilton this weekend

Police will be holding two prohibited firearms and parts collection events in Hamilton this weekend.

They will be held on Friday 11 October and Saturday 12 October at the Old Hamilton East Police Station at 160 Grey Street.

On Friday the event will be from 1pm-7pm, and Saturday from 9am-4pm.

The amnesty and buy-back ends on 20 December 2019 and people will only be eligible for compensation if they surrender their firearms during that period.

Police are encouraging people to hand in their firearms now before it’s too late.

If you have any doubt whether your firearm is prohibited or not, please contact Police on 0800 311 311 or check the Police website.

Handing in prohibited firearms and parts at a Police-run collection event is just one way of participating in the amnesty and buy-back.

Other options include hand-ins at approved dealers, bulk pick-ups if you have more than 10 firearms and/or 50 parts, or handing in to a Police station.

There are 41 approved licensed dealers around the country (including some in Hamilton) that can accept prohibited firearms and parts on behalf of Police until mid-November.

A list of approved dealers is on Police’s website.

Also note that some firearms with non-detachable tubular magazines can be modified and a list of Police-approved gunsmiths and what you need to know, is on Police’s website.

If firearm owners have a prohibited item that is rare, unique and/or has been modified in a way that the value of the item is significant, then they can apply for compensation under Unique Prohibited.

Once again people can find more information about this on our website, including a list of Police-approved valuers.

It is important to complete the online notification form on Police’s website first, indicating your hand-in preference.

ENDS


