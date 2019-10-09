Closures to address rock fall risk at Blue Slip

Closures to Skippers Road required to address rock fall risk at Blue Slip

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is commencing work to address a heightened rock fall risk on Skippers Road, with contractors expected on site at Blue Slip from Monday 14 October.

Significant movement of rocks near Blue Slip has been identified in recent weeks, posing a risk to road users.

As a result, Skippers Road will experience a number of road closures from Deep Creek to The Branches Road starting Monday next week, allowing for the testing of rock stability and any clearance work required.

While every attempt will be made to maintain access, the nature of this work means the number of closures required and how often they will be in effect is unknown at this stage. Work will include hydraulic jacks, drilling and blasting, and clean-up is estimated to take between four and 15 days.

Access to Shotover River may also be affected, and anyone wishing to access Skippers by river should communicate this with Skippers Jet, as they will have open communication with crews on site. River users are advised to take extra caution during this time, as new obstacles may be present in the waterway.

Currently, QLDC advises that any travel plans for Skippers above Deep Creek are put on hold until work is completed. Warning and no-stopping signage is in place, and heavy rain events may require sudden closures.

Further updates on Skippers Road will be communicated on QLDC’s Facebook page, and on visual messaging boards at the start of the road.

ENDS.





© Scoop Media

