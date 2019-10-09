Celebrate Summer with New Zealand’s Amazing Avocados

Jess Daniell of Jess’ Underground Kitchen stars at family friendly fitness event, serving a range of delicious, healthy avocado treats.

On Sunday 13 October, Auckland’s Karanga Plaza will come alive with the energy of New Zealand’s favourite fruit, the avocado, as NZ Avocado hosts a family friendly event to celebrate the avocado season.

At the free #Avocardio Challenge, Active Soul fitness trainers will run family friendly activities to get people moving. Jess Daniell will also be on hand to show off how versatile avocados are to cook with, creating delicious avocado treats.

Jen Scoular, CEO of NZ Avocado, is looking forward to showcasing the benefits of this delicious, versatile and nutritious fruit in such a fun way.

“The purpose of our event is inspiring healthy lives for kiwi families. We wanted to create an event where families can enjoy time being active together and we are urging Auckland families to come down to Karanga Plaza and give the Avocardio Challenge a go. We’re excited to partner with Active Soul and Jess Daniell for this event; they will show how avocados can support an active, healthy lifestyle, and speak about the many amazing nutrients avocados are packed with.”

The exercise component will have guests participate in a series of game-based fitness challenges, designed by the team at Active Soul. Jess Daniell will whip up a range of “easy to make at home” family treats like avocado bliss balls and smoothies.

Christie Houghton of Active Soul fitness trainers says “This event is about celebrating the role of the family in raising healthy, nourished kids. The event will cater to all fitness levels and we want to see families of all shapes and sizes come down and participate, have fun and win some great spot prizes.”

Avocados are a nutrient-dense fruit that supports healthy diets, contributing 19 vitamins, nutrients and phytonutrients. They are amazingly versatile and can be used at any meal time, on toast, in salads, on sandwiches, in desserts and in dips.

The event will run from 10.00am – 5.00pm in the public space at Karanga Plaza, with fitness challenges and cooking demonstrations at the start of every hour.

