Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Celebrate Summer with New Zealand’s Amazing Avocados

Wednesday, 9 October 2019, 3:14 pm
Press Release: NZ Avacado

Jess Daniell of Jess’ Underground Kitchen stars at family friendly fitness event, serving a range of delicious, healthy avocado treats.

On Sunday 13 October, Auckland’s Karanga Plaza will come alive with the energy of New Zealand’s favourite fruit, the avocado, as NZ Avocado hosts a family friendly event to celebrate the avocado season.

At the free #Avocardio Challenge, Active Soul fitness trainers will run family friendly activities to get people moving. Jess Daniell will also be on hand to show off how versatile avocados are to cook with, creating delicious avocado treats.

Jen Scoular, CEO of NZ Avocado, is looking forward to showcasing the benefits of this delicious, versatile and nutritious fruit in such a fun way.

“The purpose of our event is inspiring healthy lives for kiwi families. We wanted to create an event where families can enjoy time being active together and we are urging Auckland families to come down to Karanga Plaza and give the Avocardio Challenge a go. We’re excited to partner with Active Soul and Jess Daniell for this event; they will show how avocados can support an active, healthy lifestyle, and speak about the many amazing nutrients avocados are packed with.”

The exercise component will have guests participate in a series of game-based fitness challenges, designed by the team at Active Soul. Jess Daniell will whip up a range of “easy to make at home” family treats like avocado bliss balls and smoothies.

Christie Houghton of Active Soul fitness trainers says “This event is about celebrating the role of the family in raising healthy, nourished kids. The event will cater to all fitness levels and we want to see families of all shapes and sizes come down and participate, have fun and win some great spot prizes.”

Avocados are a nutrient-dense fruit that supports healthy diets, contributing 19 vitamins, nutrients and phytonutrients. They are amazingly versatile and can be used at any meal time, on toast, in salads, on sandwiches, in desserts and in dips.

The event will run from 10.00am – 5.00pm in the public space at Karanga Plaza, with fitness challenges and cooking demonstrations at the start of every hour.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Avacado on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

The Chief Executive of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has today welcomed the findings of an independent review of the process used by Immigration New Zealand (INZ) to prepare files for decision-makers who make residence deportation liability decisions...

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 