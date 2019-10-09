September cranked out spring weather right on cue
Wednesday, 9 October 2019, 3:31 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council
September 2019
Temperatures swung, westerlies
blew, the rain came and then mostly went. Rainfall,
temperatures and soil moisture levels were all within the
normal range but it was a rollercoaster ride to get there.
We hit days as cold as 8°C and as hot as 24°C.
Rainfall came in an early burst then barely showed for
two weeks. It didn’t feature much at all in northern
areas, where totals trailed monthly averages compared to a
well-watered south.
Soil moisture levels held firm
throughout the region despite the lop-sided spread of rain.
Groundwater and river flows were the month’s biggest
losers.
They looked lean by month’s end, when
we’d prefer they piled on the pounds before
summer.
For the full rundown find the State of the Environment Report
here
ends
