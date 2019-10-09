September cranked out spring weather right on cue



September 2019



Temperatures swung, westerlies blew, the rain came and then mostly went. Rainfall, temperatures and soil moisture levels were all within the normal range but it was a rollercoaster ride to get there.

We hit days as cold as 8°C and as hot as 24°C.

Rainfall came in an early burst then barely showed for two weeks. It didn’t feature much at all in northern areas, where totals trailed monthly averages compared to a well-watered south.

Soil moisture levels held firm throughout the region despite the lop-sided spread of rain. Groundwater and river flows were the month’s biggest losers.

They looked lean by month’s end, when we’d prefer they piled on the pounds before summer.



