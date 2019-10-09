Crash on State Highway 29A near Matapihi
Wednesday, 9 October 2019, 4:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle crash
on State Highway 29A near Matapihi.
Police were called at
2.58pm and early reports indicate one person has sustained
injuries.
The road remains open but motorists are advised
to avoid the area, if
possible.
