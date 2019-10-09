Update on incident on Auckland Waterfront

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wednesday, 9 October 2019, 4:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant John De Heer, Auckland City Police:

Police are continuing to make enquiries into an incident which occurred early Monday morning where a man has entered the water in the vicinity of the ferry terminal on the Auckland waterfront.

The Police Dive Squad spent two days searching the area but did not locate the man.
Given the length of time that he has been in the water, Police do not believe he could have survived.

We have spoken with the Coroner and informed the man’s next of kin and for that reason we are now in a position to release his name.

He was James Harley David Jenkins aged 24 of Auckland.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family at this difficult time.

Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has caused James to enter the water.

We are still hoping to speak with two men who were seen talking to him before he has gone into the water and ask them to contact Police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

