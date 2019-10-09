Body found in Kaitaia - update
Wednesday, 9 October 2019, 4:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell,
Northland Police
Police can now confirm the
identity of the man who was found in a creek in Kaitaia
yesterday afternoon.
He was 35-year-old Aaron Mark
Roycroft, from Kaitaia.
A post mortem was carried out
this morning and after the results and further enquiries,
Police are not treating his death as suspicious.
The
matter has been referred to the Coroner.
Police’s
thoughts and condolences are with his family at this
difficult time.
Cordons have been lifted on Allen Bell
Drive.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info
The Chief Executive of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has today welcomed the findings of an independent review of the process used by Immigration New Zealand (INZ) to prepare files for decision-makers who make residence deportation liability decisions...
Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>