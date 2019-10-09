Body found in Kaitaia - update

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell, Northland Police

Police can now confirm the identity of the man who was found in a creek in Kaitaia yesterday afternoon.

He was 35-year-old Aaron Mark Roycroft, from Kaitaia.

A post mortem was carried out this morning and after the results and further enquiries, Police are not treating his death as suspicious.

The matter has been referred to the Coroner.

Police’s thoughts and condolences are with his family at this difficult time.

