Coromandel Town main street upgrade on track

Work to reduce the camber (slope) of the main street in Coromandel Town and improve the road’s stormwater drainage is on track for completion before Christmas.

"We have been receiving positive feedback from our stakeholders about the progress being made on site," says Steve Bremner our Council's Project Manager. “And with five weeks into the project we are on target to meet the early December completion date."

Our contractors, Downer, are continuing work on the stormwater drainage from the corner of Tiki Road and Wharf Road heading north. Downer has started installing the stormwater pipe on the opposite side of the Four Square supermarket.

Downer will continue to install the stormwater pipe from Tiki Road to Woollams Avenue.

Our next weekly stakeholder meeting will be at the Umu Cafe 9am on Wednesday 16 October.

If you can’t make the meeting, you can emai Matt.Kofoed@infrastructurealliance.co.nz or phone: 027 540 9752 with any queries. You can also talk to our Council's Community Manager for Coromandel Town, Margaret Harrison - margaret.harrison@tcdc.govt.nz or 07 868 0200.



Success Cafe on board with the roading upgrade





Every week we're profiling a business in Coromandel Town that is affected by the roading improvements. This week we spoke to Jan Caris, owner of the Success Café at 104 Kapanga Rd.

Jan has had years of experience in hospitality and customer service. He has owned the cafe for just under three years.

Before owning the Coromandel Cafe he was living in Auckland and owned a party hire and catering company. When the opportunity to own the Success Cafe in Coromandel Town became available he jumped at the idea of being self employed again.

"I am right behind the project, I think improvement is always needed for towns to grow and to cater to the number of tourist we have here in the peak holiday season," says Jan.

"Before living here I was living in Auckland and there are constant improvements to infrastructure 24/7. Progress like this in small towns like ours is essential for our survival. The small disturbances that we are facing now will be well worth it at the end of this project," he says.

Stop in for coffee or lunch at Success Cafe when visiting Coromandel Town. This is a sensational café with a simple menu, which always includes local seafood, classic breakfasts, wedges, nachos and treats such as their delicious savoury muffins. Sit outdoors in the courtyard now that spring is in the air or cosy up inside on those cooler days.They will also be starting their dinner menu again after Labour Weekend. For more information visit their Facebook page.





