Crash - Auckland
Thursday, 10 October 2019, 8:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are currently at the scene of a two-car crash on the
Lincoln Road on-ramp onto SH16 City-bound.
The crash
happened just before 6:30am and a person is reported to have
moderate injuries.
The on-ramp is blocked and the motorway
is down to two lanes in this area so motorists can expect
significant
delays.
