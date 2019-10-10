DHB Candidate Slams Ministry of Health Over Measles Outbreak

A candidate for the Waitemata DHB,Tricia Cheel, slams the Ministry of Health and DHB’s, saying their handling of the measles outbreak

has been a shameful exercise in scaremongering, long on horror stories and misinformation, but short on the practical advice people need

To care for family members safely and effectively, and without the staggering rise in hospital admissions.

When asked to respond to questions as a potential board member, and give her thoughts on how to stop the spread of measles,

what could be done differently:

and what could encourage the uptake of vaccinations:

Cheel answered that she was not convinced that encouraging more vaccination was necessarily the best plan,

and that, it would be difficult to gauge what the best course of action is, until there were reliable statistics, such as,

how many cases are from the wild virus versus how many from a vaccine strain.

She blames the misguided vaccination strategy in the first place for creating the situation whereby young women can no longer protect their babies

with the powerful natural antibodies gained from catching the illness itself, which confers life long immunity in most cases:

whilst the partial, artificial immunity bestowed by a vaccine, tends to be temporary, and can never produce true herd immunity,

and it wears off leaving young adults also catching it at a time which makes it far worse for them, than if they had caught it as a child.

The Ministry of Health itself assures people over 50 that they have nothing to worry about because they would have contracted,

what was regarded as a normal childhood illness, before the vaccine was introduced, which begs the question, why replace a good strong natural immunity

with a product from the pharmaceutical industry leaving the population at the mercy of their supply chain, as witnessed by the present situation.

where not everyone can even get one, because there’s ‘not enough to go around’?

Cheel had the misfortune of having long waits in an Urgent After Care Clinic recently and was appalled at the graphic posters depicting measles,

mumps and whooping cough, as well as all the advertising for drugs, but nothing on keeping healthy, nor how to care for family members

with measles.

She says it’s hard to beat a teaspoon of good cod liver oil, bed rest, darkened room, hydration, vitamins A, D and C, combined with good nutrition, lots of TLC,

and to avoiding chilling.

It was disturbing to see babies exposed to, the still wintery, weather, and mothers were asked to wait in their cars, even with another toddler in tow, for an hour and more,

according to Cheel, who claims it is little wonder that they end up distressed, dehydrated, and admitted to hospital with avoidable complications.

Adding ‘To make matters worse the advice being handed out include Panadol which has been shown to make it harder for the immune system to fight the virus,

by reducing liver function and lowering the fever.'

Thus Cheel is not convinced that encouraging vaccinations is necessarily the best strategy, but it could certainly be a good idea for all clinics

to actually exhibit the information needed to make truly informed decisions, as required under the Health and Disability Code,

which was prominently displayed at the Urgent Care Clinic, but apparently is not being followed: much to her dismay.

