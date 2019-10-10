Police training exercise, Napier

Constable Reece Marshall:

Police will be conducting a training exercise at the Napier Port today.

Members of the Armed Offender Squad, Police Negotiation Team, as well as staff from Napier Port and NZ Army are participating.

There will be an increased Police presence between the hours of 8am and 3pm.

This will include staff carrying firearms.

During these times you may hear some loud bangs coming from the venue – we would like to reassure residents in the area that there is no cause for concern, as these exercises are part of our routine training cycle to ensure staff remain well trained.

If you have any queries or concerns please contact Napier Police on 06 831 0700.





