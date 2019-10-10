Police training exercise, Napier
Thursday, 10 October 2019, 8:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Constable Reece Marshall:
Police will be
conducting a training exercise at the Napier Port
today.
Members of the Armed Offender Squad, Police
Negotiation Team, as well as staff from Napier Port and NZ
Army are participating.
There will be an increased Police
presence between the hours of 8am and 3pm.
This will
include staff carrying firearms.
During these times you
may hear some loud bangs coming from the venue – we would
like to reassure residents in the area that there is no
cause for concern, as these exercises are part of our
routine training cycle to ensure staff remain well
trained.
If you have any queries or concerns please
contact Napier Police on 06 831
0700.
