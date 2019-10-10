Auckland dwelling consents continue to climb

Annual dwelling consents in Auckland hit an all-time record of 14,345 in the year to August 2019.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says the figures show the progress that is being made in housing in Auckland.

“Just seven years ago we were only issuing about 3600 consents a year—we’ve issued more than 4000 in the last three months,” he said.

“In August 2019, 1407 dwelling consents were issued, taking the total for the past 12 months to 14,345.

“In addition to the record numbers of dwelling consents, a total of 1244 dwellings were ‘completed’ during August, by having a Code Compliance Certificate issued.

“This takes the total number of dwellings completed this year to 10,979.

“Building new houses in Auckland remains a priority as we continue to deal with the pressures of housing growth and unaffordability, but these figures show that we are addressing the shortfall.

“It’s also encouraging to see that Auckland is becoming a more compact city, as the Unitary Plan intended.

“Sixty per cent of the consents issued in August were for apartments or other attached housing types such as townhouses and unit.

“Over the past 12 months, 94 per cent of new dwellings consented have been inside the Rural Urban Boundary—Auckland is growing up instead of just out,” he said.





