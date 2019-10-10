Councillor Cynthia Dowsett thanked for her long service





Councillor Cynthia Dowsett who is retiring at the end of the current term was thanked by Mayor Don Cameron and other elected members for her long service to Waimarino-Waiouru and the Ruapehu District.

Mayor Cameron said that Cynthia had done an amazing job over many years of representing the Waimarino-Waiouru community and Ruapehu in a very professional manner.

“We have always enjoyed Cynthia’s contribution and arguments in support of her viewpoint which has always been undertaken with passion, a smile and a respect for other points of view,” said Mayor Cameron.

Councillor Dowsett said that one of the things that has made her time at Council so enjoyable over five terms (15 years) was the support of a wonderful management team and Council staff.

“Ruapehu elected members are very fortunate with the support we get from Council staff.

They really do keep Council going and if it wasn’t for their hard work we wouldn’t be where we are today and the headway we have been able to make in a wide range of areas.

One of the things I am most proud of is the progress we have made with funding Visit Ruapehu to a sustainable level,” she said.

Councillor Dowsett said that she really was going to miss everyone and being part of helping to take Ruapehu forward.

Councils are facing a number of significant issues with things like climate change and how they are going to fund increasing demands from both government and their communities.

Local government is really important and it works best when people take the time to understand the issues and take an active part in the process.”

Councillor Dowsett quipped that now she was no longer an elected member she would be going into Council every day to complain about pot holes.



