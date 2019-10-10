Update: Glenfield incident
Thursday, 10 October 2019, 10:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have conducted a search of a building in Glenfield
where a man hid after fleeing from Police before being taken
into custody.
The man claimed to have a firearm but no
firearm was located on him when he was arrested without
incident.
Police searching the building have subsequently
located a firearm hidden in the roof, which is believed to
have been placed there by the offender.
The man is
expected to face a number of charges and an update on these
will be provided later today.
Police remain at the scene
and enquiries are ongoing into this
incident.
