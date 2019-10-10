Update: Glenfield incident

Police have conducted a search of a building in Glenfield where a man hid after fleeing from Police before being taken into custody.

The man claimed to have a firearm but no firearm was located on him when he was arrested without incident.

Police searching the building have subsequently located a firearm hidden in the roof, which is believed to have been placed there by the offender.

The man is expected to face a number of charges and an update on these will be provided later today.

Police remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing into this incident.

