Change to cemetery bylaw agreed by Council



10 October 2019

Making changes to the way people can pre-purchase burial plots was one of the last decisions of the current Council at its final meeting earlier this week.

On Monday, Waikato District Council approved an amendment to the Cemetery Bylaw which means plots can be pre-purchased at any time.

“A 2016 review of our Cemeteries Bylaw restricted the pre-purchasing of plots to only when a relative was to be buried. We received feedback from the public about this and we have gone through the process to have this changed back. The number of plots that can be purchased at any one time remains at two,” Waikato District Council Cemeteries Officer Deidre MacDonald says.

