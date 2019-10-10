Change to cemetery bylaw agreed by Council
Thursday, 10 October 2019, 1:19 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Council
10 October 2019
Making changes to the way people
can pre-purchase burial plots was one of the last decisions
of the current Council at its final meeting earlier this
week.
On Monday, Waikato District Council approved an
amendment to the Cemetery Bylaw which means plots can be
pre-purchased at any time.
“A 2016 review of our
Cemeteries Bylaw restricted the pre-purchasing of plots to
only when a relative was to be buried. We received feedback
from the public about this and we have gone through the
process to have this changed back. The number of plots that
can be purchased at any one time remains at two,” Waikato
District Council Cemeteries Officer Deidre MacDonald says.
ENDS
