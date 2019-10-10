Man charged in relation to Upper Hutt motel incident

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd:

A 44-year-old man has today been arrested and charged in relation to an incident at an Upper Hutt motel on Fergusson Drive on Sunday 22 September.

The man is expected to appear at Hutt Valley District Court on Thursday 24 October charged with arson and producing cannabis oil.

No one else is sought in relation to the incident.

