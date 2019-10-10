Man charged in relation to Upper Hutt motel incident
Thursday, 10 October 2019, 1:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Man charged in relation to Upper Hutt motel
incident"
Please attribute to Detective Senior
Sergeant Martin Todd:
A 44-year-old man has today been
arrested and charged in relation to an incident at an Upper
Hutt motel on Fergusson Drive on Sunday 22 September.
The
man is expected to appear at Hutt Valley District Court on
Thursday 24 October charged with arson and producing
cannabis oil.
No one else is sought in relation to the
incident.
ENDS
