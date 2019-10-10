Rivers and Lakes Rainfall Update

Media Advisory

10 October 2019

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) duty flood officer is monitoring rainfall in the region.

Metservice have lifted the Severe Weather Warning for Otago lakes and rivers in the headwaters, however the Severe Weather Watch for Coastal Otago is still in place, with heavy rainfall predicted between this afternoon and Saturday morning. The highest intensity rainfall is expected overnight.

Rivers and streams in South and West Otago are steadily rising, including the Pomahaka River which is currently at 96 cubic metres per second, but flows are currently steady in Dunedin and on the Taieri.

River levels are expected to rise, but large-scale river flooding is unlikely at this stage.

In the Queenstown Lakes District, Lakes Wakatipu and Wanaka are rising, but are unlikely to reach flood warning levels given easing rainfall.

The duty flood officer is continuing to monitor the situation, and will provide updates as needed.

Attributable to Lauren Hunter, ORC duty flood officer.

