Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Defence Force volunteers clean up Laxon Esplanade Reserve

Thursday, 10 October 2019, 3:34 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council

Auckland Council’s Laxon Esplanade Reserve in Ōtara has been given a real facelift after more than four truckloads of illegally dumped waste were recovered on Tuesday, thanks to the collaborative efforts of council park rangers, waste solutions staff, and Royal New Zealand Navy and New Zealand Army volunteers.

Auckland Council park ranger, Kara Goddard, was notified about the huge amount of waste hidden down the steep banks at the rear of the reserve, thanks to keen spotting by a group of local community tree planters.

The local conservationists were doing riparian planting along the lower end of the Waitematā Harbour at Curlew Bay – the estuary which flows at the back of the reserve – when they saw the banks were littered with illegally dumped items.

“The stars really aligned because after being notified about the waste by a local tree-planting group, I was contacted by the Royal New Zealand Navy, who were offering volunteer support for community projects around Auckland waterways,” says Kara Goddard.

Goddard estimates almost four tonnes of rubbish was removed from the reserve’s environs.

The team of ten volunteers recovered a huge range of items including 27 tyres, five mattresses, five couches, an electric stove, a fridge, and a flat-screen TV as well as more than 50 large bags of household rubbish. The rubbish bags alone weighed 860 kilograms.

“We’re delighted to be able to help,” said Acting Base Commander, Lieutenant Commander Roger Saynor.

“The Devonport Naval Base considers itself to be a good neighbour within the Auckland community. Beach, stream and estuary clean-ups are conducted on several occasions throughout the year by sailors and, sometimes, soldiers under training, as a way of fostering team building, integrity, comradeship and a sense of service among our personnel.”

Once the Navy and Army team had worked their magic on the reserve, park rangers coordinated with Auckland Council’s Waste Solutions team to remove and dispose of the waste.

“Illegal dumping is a real eyesore, as well as causing environmental damage. We’re committed to taking action so that Aucklanders can get the most from our beautiful local parks and waterways.”

“We’re hugely grateful to the volunteers from Unit AET Charlie Class 19/02 and Base Operations Unit of HMNZS Philomel. They worked relentlessly for half a day to recover every last bit of illegally dumped waste. It’s going to make a huge difference to the health of the estuary and the surrounding land to have the waste gone. Not to mention how much safer and more enjoyable the park will be for local families and whānau,” says Goddard.

Following on from the cleanup, Ōtara Papatoetoe Local Board will be holding a Neat Streets event in the local area to support local families and whānau to clean up their neighbourhood, dispose of unwanted items, and minimise household waste.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Auckland Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Nicky Hager: SIS Unlawfully Targeted Journalist For NZDF

The Acting Inspector General of Intelligence and Security has upheld a complaint by investigative journalist Nicky Hager against the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service for unlawfully attempting to uncover his journalistic sources.

The complaint related to events that followed the release of Mr Hager’s 2011 book, Other Peoples Wars. That book concerned New Zealand’s military and intelligence activity in Iraq and Afghanistan. It was the first time the likelihood of civilian casualties during Operation Burnham was raised in public. More>>

 
 

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 