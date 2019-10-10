Traffic switch for Whangārei road improvement project on SH1

Road users will notice a significant milestone on a Whangārei road improvement project on Monday, 14 October with a traffic switch at Tarewa Road on State Highway 1.

Traffic will move from one side of the road to the other through the Tarewa Road intersection so the pavement across four lanes and the new bridge can be completed, says the NZ Transport Agency’s Senior Manager Project Delivery Andrew Thackwray.

Motorists will be able to drive on the new alignment from 7am Monday morning.

“We’ve been working for a year now on widening the highway though the Tarewa Road intersection and widening the Otaika Bridge. We’ve just about got the northbound lanes finished. Now we need to switch the traffic across the road, finish the bridge and bring the southbound lanes up to standard.”

“Motorists will certainly notice a difference, but they won’t drive on the final seal until next year.”

The $17m upgrade of the Tarewa Road intersection with SH1 is due for completion in mid-2020 and will improve the state highway through Whangārei by easing bottlenecks and improving traffic flow, safety and cycling connections.

“The safety of our workers is a priority and the traffic switch will help keep them safe. It also means they can work uninterrupted and finish the job more quickly,” says Mr Thackwray.

“The Transport Agency thanks motorists for their patience and understanding while we complete this significant project for Whangārei. Don’t be distracted and keep to the temporary speed limits through the work site for the safety of our workers and other road users.”

For more on the Tarewa Road/SH1 improvements, see https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh1-whangarei-improvements/sh1-tarewa-road-intersection-improvements/

