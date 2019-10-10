Serious crash, Flaxton

"Serious crash, Flaxton"

Two people are said to have serious injuries after a crash in Flaxton, near Kaiapoi.

It happened just before 6pm at the intersection of Lineside Road and Mulcocks Road, and reportedly involved three vehicles.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Diversions are in place via Revells Road and the SH 1 motorway.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

