Serious crash, Flaxton
Thursday, 10 October 2019, 6:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash, Flaxton"
Two people are said to have
serious injuries after a crash in Flaxton, near
Kaiapoi.
It happened just before 6pm at the intersection
of Lineside Road and Mulcocks Road, and reportedly involved
three vehicles.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
Diversions are in place via Revells Road and the
SH 1
motorway.
ENDS
