Climate challenge brought to newly elected District Council.

Friday 11 October 2019

Sustainability Festival speaker brings climate challenge to newly elected District Council.









Tony Moore with Energy Minister Megan Woods and Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage at a Christchurch event on 27 Sept 2019 held at EcoShop (announcing Waste Minimisation Fund support for Future Living Skills programme roll-out nationwide)



The first public meeting to greet newly-elected mayor and councillors of Timaru District Council will address the top sustainability issue of our age. On Friday 18 October 7.15pm at ARA Institute (Gymnasium, Arthur Street, Timaru) Tony Moore will speak on Climate change – The challenge and how Councils can respond.



Moore is Principal Advisor on Sustainability at Christchurch City Council. He has been trained by former American Vice-President Al Gore as a Climate Reality Leader, and is helping Christchurch City to update its Climate Strategy.

This inspirational talk, says Moore “will explore our addiction to fossil fuels, the impacts of our changing climate, our best chances for doing something about it and how you can help.”

The Friday (18th October) evening event is part of ‘Grow the Future’ a volunteer-run Sustainability Festival week in South Canterbury which has included film screenings, tree planting, and ends with a Saturday family fun day with dozens of stalls and activities at Redruth Park, Timaru (from 10am on Saturday 19th October).

Moore says: “We stand at the door-step of a green revolution as significant as the discovery of oil. How it will unfold is up to each of us.

“Every day we make choices that can benefit our health, wellbeing and our environment.

“Saving energy, buying local, flying less and recycling, all make a difference - but is this enough and what more can we usefully do? (mf)

“Communities and businesses in New Zealand and around the world are finally waking up to our climate crisis - but (asks Moore) what are they doing to respond?

“This illustrated talk will explore climate change, the personal and collective actions needed to effectively respond and will give examples of how Christchurch City and people are taking climate leadership.

In a voluntary role, Moore is also chair of the Sustainable Living Education Trust, which publishes Future Living Skills community education guides, available free nationwide at sustainableliving.org.nz

Tony Moore is a passionate advocate for sustainability and has worked for the Christchurch City Council for 19 years. Tony has authored the Council’s Sustainability Policy, Climate Smart Strategy, Towards Zero Waste Plan, Food Resilience Policy and co-authored the Central Christchurch and Kaikoura Recovery Plans.

Moore delivers sustainability within the Council and across the City, through numerous programmes and works to inspire others to think differently and take positive action to help make Christchurch a great place to live for generations to come.

Moore is a great believer in collaboration and co-creation. He has helped to establish the Sustainable Living Education Trust, Build Back Smarter home advice service, the Superhome Movement Architecture Tours, Innovation and Sustainability Fund, Life In Vacant Spaces, Food Resilience Network and more.

In 2016 he was the recipient of the New Zealander of the Year 'Local Hero' award.

