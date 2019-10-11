Body located in Hillmorton
Friday, 11 October 2019, 8:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The body of a woman was located in a stream in
Hillmorton, Christchurch, yesterday evening.
While
the formal identification process is ongoing, Police believe
it is the body of the woman in her 60s reported missing on
Monday 7 October.
The death is not thought to be
suspicious and will be referred to the
Coroner.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Nicky Hager: SIS Unlawfully Targeted Journalist For NZDF
The Acting Inspector General of Intelligence and Security has upheld a complaint by investigative journalist Nicky Hager against the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service for unlawfully attempting to uncover his journalistic sources.
The complaint related to events that followed the release of Mr Hager’s 2011 book, Other Peoples Wars. That book concerned New Zealand’s military and intelligence activity in Iraq and Afghanistan. It was the first time the likelihood of civilian casualties during Operation Burnham was raised in public. More>>