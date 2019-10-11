New Zealand, please support tomorrow’s Pink Ribbon appeal

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ (BCFNZ) is asking Kiwis to support its Pink Ribbon appeal tomorrow and Saturday. Collectors will be shaking their pink buckets at around 1500 sites across New Zealand, aiming to raise funds for ground-breaking research into new targeted treatments, medical equipment for hospitals, innovative education programmes, and vital support for Kiwis going through breast cancer.

More than 3300 Kiwis are diagnosed with breast cancer each year and around 600 die. Almost everyone knows someone affected by breast cancer.

“Over 9000 volunteers have generously committed their time to support our campaign,” says BCFNZ’s chief executive, Evangelia Henderson. “Now we need Kiwis to give their support and drop a gold coin in pink buckets – or you can text PINK to 4499 to make a $3 donation. Whether you’re donating time or money, your gift will help us work towards our long-term vision of zero deaths from breast cancer,” says Mrs Henderson.

BCFNZ urges women to be breast aware from the age of 20, as research shows that the earlier breast cancer is detected and treated, the better the outcome. Men can get breast cancer too – about 25 Kiwi men are diagnosed each year.

“Everyone should be aware – look and feel your breasts so you can report any changes to your doctor,” says Mrs Henderson. “Consider annual mammograms from age 40, and have mammograms every two years from age 50. Free screening is available between the ages of 45 and 69 through the national breast screening service. Those over 70 should continue to get mammograms every two years, even if you have to pay for them.”





