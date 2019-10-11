Fatal crash - Haruru, Northland
Friday, 11 October 2019, 10:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Northland Police are in attendance at a serious
single-vehicle crash on Puketona Road (SH11), Haruru that
was reported around 9.50am.
One person has died at the
scene.
Emergency services remain at the scene of the crash
and diversions have been put in place on SH11 at the
intersection with SH10 and at Haruru Falls Road.
The
Serious Crash Unit is on the way to the scene and the
diversions are expected to remain in place for some
time.
