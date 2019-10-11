Fatal crash - Haruru, Northland

Northland Police are in attendance at a serious single-vehicle crash on Puketona Road (SH11), Haruru that was reported around 9.50am.

One person has died at the scene.

Emergency services remain at the scene of the crash and diversions have been put in place on SH11 at the intersection with SH10 and at Haruru Falls Road.

The Serious Crash Unit is on the way to the scene and the diversions are expected to remain in place for some time.





© Scoop Media

