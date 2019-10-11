Safety improvements set for Oteha Valley Road

11 October 2019



A new pedestrian crossing with traffic lights is set for Oteha Valley Road, near Mitre 10 MEGA Albany, as part of several plans to improve road safety in the area.

Auckland Transport (AT) is proposing the new signalised crossing, after calls from the community for a safer crossing point. The project is funded in part by the Auckland Regional Fuel Tax.

Randhir Karma, AT’s Group Manager Network Management, says the project follows a petition received by AT in 2018 to improve road safety for pedestrians.

“This new crossing will offer much needed protection for our most vulnerable roads users and will make it easier and safer to cross this busy road, improving access to the Albany bus station.”

Along with the proposed new crossing, other safety improvements in the area will include:

A new cycle ramp and green cycle box markings - linking to the existing on-road cycle lanes between Cornerstone Drive and Munroe Lane.

New bus stop markings and broken yellow line parking restrictions - making it safer for buses to enter and exit the stops;



This project follows on from other safety work recently completed up the road – at the Harrowglen Drive intersection. Mr Karma says the $400,000 new traffic lights at the Oteha Valley Road/ Harrowglen Drive intersection was completed in September this year.

“It is great to see the new traffic lights at the Harrowglen Drive intersection now fully up and running. It will make it easier for drivers to get out of their subdivision safely, improves safety for people on bikes and offers better access to bus stops on either side of the road.”

Consultation is open until Friday 25 October 2019. For more information and to have your say, visit: https://at.govt.nz/about-us/have-your-say/

