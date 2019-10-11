Omoto, SH7, between Greymouth and Stillwater, closure update

Omoto, SH7, between Greymouth and Stillwater, closure update

The NZ Transport Agency is aiming to reopen a single lane at Omoto, near Greymouth, to traffic early next week, dependent on slip movement over the next few days and the weather. SH7 was fully closed east of Greymouth mid last week after an historic landslide which reactivated in August, requiring traffic management.

The next update on this highway entrance to Greymouth will be Monday afternoon, 14 October, 2 pm, says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager, for the Transport Agency on the West Coast.

“Movement at the slip has slowed significantly over the last week and all indications are that we will be able to reopen the road to single lane, from 7am to 7pm only, early next week.

“But we do ask people to bear in mind that this is dependent on slope movement over the weekend as levels in the Grey River reduce. Keeping the highway open is also dependent on weather conditions and any more ongoing slope movement. The road could close at any time to ensure the safety of all road users.”

Further ground investigation on site will get underway next week.

When the road reopens, it will be single lane, 7 am to 7 pm with the short detour via Taylorville (see link for map at bottom) outside those hours.

Ms Whinham says that crews are working hard to control water across the slip surface, noting that there is not a single source of groundwater that is causing the movement, which is mostly coming from the hills above the landslide.

KiwiRail South Island General Operations Manager Jeanine Benson says that KiwiRail will reassess the options for the Omoto slip on Monday after receiving geotechnical information.

© Scoop Media

