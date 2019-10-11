Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Blair Vining passes away

Friday, 11 October 2019, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Family of Blair Vining

Blair Vining media release

Father-of-two Blair Vining, the Winton man who tirelessly campaigned for the reform of cancer treatment throughout New Zealand, has passed away.

Blair’s wife Melissa and their two daughters, Della-May and Lilly, will miss him immensely. They are exceptionally proud that the man they will continue to love forever left the world a better place.

To people up and down the country, Blair Vining was an extraordinary man: turning his own tragedy into a battle to ensure better cancer care for all New Zealanders.

But to those who knew him, Blair Vining is extraordinary for different reasons. He was a loving father, husband, dedicated coach and loyal mate, the South Island’s biggest Chiefs supporter, the Midlands rugby club’s most-capped player and its youngest life member.

He remained courageous and positive despite staggering odds.

He was the epitome of a humble Southland man who enjoyed the simple things in life, like farming and rugby, thrust into the spotlight when he discovered the inequitable situation many southerners like him found themselves in, following his 2018 cancer diagnosis.

When his cancer was diagnosed, Blair was told he had mere weeks to live. Because of chronic under-resourcing in his region, he was unlikely to see a specialist before the cancer took his life.

It became his personal mission to see reform to the way cancer is treated throughout New Zealand. He and his wife Melissa worked tirelessly to make access to cancer care more equal for all Kiwis, presenting a petition of more than 140,000 signatures to set up a national cancer agency to Parliament.

As a direct result of his campaigning, the Government announced its Cancer Action Plan. The plan included a pledge for an extra $60 million to Pharmac to fund cancer medicines, the establishment of a Cancer Control Agency, and the appointment of a national director of cancer control. Blair and Melissa also drove discussions about the need for a charitable hospital in Southland.

He and Melissa renewed their vows, he played one last epic game of rugby in front of a crowd of 4500 people (the game won Southland Sporting Moment of the year), and set up the Blair Vining Sports Foundation to help local athletes reach their sporting potential. He held a “final farewell” attended by more than 650 people, he tirelessly fundraised to send his beloved Central Southland First XV rugby team, which he coached, on a pre-season trip to Australia. He proudly watched elder daughter Della-May represent nationally for the Aotearoa Maori Netball Team and achieve her goal to become a Steel training partner, and he and Lilly shared a dance together at his vow renewal ceremony – a bittersweet moment that both wished would have been shared at her wedding.

He was also recently announced as a nominee for New Zealander of the Year.

The fact Blair managed to tick off so many ‘bucket list’ items while fighting an aggressive form of bowel cancer is testament to his grit and desire to live life to the fullest, while it remained within his grasp.

Blair Vining was 39 years old.

Details regarding an opportunity for the public to take part in a memorial service will be released at a later time.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Family of Blair Vining on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Nicky Hager: SIS Unlawfully Targeted Journalist For NZDF

The Acting Inspector General of Intelligence and Security has upheld a complaint by investigative journalist Nicky Hager against the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service for unlawfully attempting to uncover his journalistic sources.

The complaint related to events that followed the release of Mr Hager’s 2011 book, Other Peoples Wars. That book concerned New Zealand’s military and intelligence activity in Iraq and Afghanistan. It was the first time the likelihood of civilian casualties during Operation Burnham was raised in public. More>>

 
 

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 